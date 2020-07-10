Jim Ross On How He Felt About The “Greatest Match Ever” Tagline Being Used For Edge V. Randy Orton

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the “Greatest Match Ever” tagline that the WWE used for the recent match between Edge and Randy Orton. Ross believes that the WWE put undue pressure on the wrestlers but thought that they delivered a fantastic match. Here’s what he had to say:

It is impossible to live up too because what criteria are you basing it on?The greatest match of all time based on what criteria, because there are no criteria. It’s just a great tagline and a great marketing phrase to garner more interest.

It became a marketing thing because I’ve always wondered what do you base that on? If that’s a question, it wouldn’t pass in a court case, you have to be more specific. If it’s just your personal favorite that’s one thing, but if you’re going to say it’s the greatest match of all time on a big scale you have to give some background.

You can never live up to the expectations on something that is marketed in that way, it’s impossible. But I will take my hat off, I was very proud of those two cats I signed, how they’ve matured over the years and made a lot of money.