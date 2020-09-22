During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross called Bobby Heenan one of the best performers of all time. Here’s what he had to say:

One of the best in-ring performers in the history of the business that this generation is not fully aware of. And I just believe you look at all the skill sets and all the high-level opportunities to play big in a big game – Bobby Heenan never let anybody down. He could shoot angles and sell tickets – whether it be for the Bruiser or Gagne – because Bobby made a bump-taking manager. He made that role more viable than anybody that preceded him in the history of wrestling. He always delivered in that way. He was a better heel as a quasi manager and part-time wrestler than 90 percent of the guys in the territory. And he sold tickets. That’s a great mark of being a wrestling villain. That people will actually get off their couch, get in their vehicle, drive to the arena, buy a ticket to see this person – Bobby Heenan in this case – get his ass whipped. They loved that. I just don’t believe there’s every anybody I’ve seen before or since that can do as many things great as Bobby Heenan did. Broadcasting, he aced it. He aced it in the ring. Who was a better manager? There are a lot of great managers, but I’ll say that nobody was a better manager to my eyes, that I actually got to see, than Bobby Heenan. His legacy will never die.