During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on only making $15,000 for each XFL game he called but how much fun he had doing so. Here’s what he had to say:

There were high hopes for it. The football was so bad. My $15,000 a game that I got paid for doing XFL games did not contribute too badly to that $6.5 million loss. I had a lot more fun than $15,000; I really did. To be able to call football on television was a dream come true for me. I look back, and aside from the losses for the company, that was one of the more fun years of my career.

It started taking a lot of time, people were doing 2 jobs or more, including myself. I never complained about the work schedule. When the XFL came in, I was on a 7 day a week run officially. I remember doing a game in Chicago, jumping on McMahons plane, and flying to Phoenix to do a pay-per-view the next day. It was very busy, but I loved the pace. It made that adrenaline rush a lot easier.