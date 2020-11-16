During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on why he thinks the pandemic has hurt FOX’s ability to promote the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

You notice how FOX promotes Smackdown inside an NFL broadcast. If the COVID wasn’t here, you could bet your ass there would be a lot of on-site sightings of WWE guys on NFL games. They do it right, that’s largely because the Senior VP loves wrestling. He’s been at FOX for over 20 years, and he knows how to promote.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T WrestlingInc.