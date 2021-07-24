During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on why he was in favor of ECW being added to the Invasion storyline. Here’s what he had to say:

I think the inevitability of utilizing talents on ECW, I thought it was a no-brainer. Again, because of a variety of issues, we didn’t have accessibility to a lot of people. The ECW guys we brought in originally were really good workers. They were hungry and a lot of them dreamed their whole life of being in WWE. They knew it was stable work, and they knew they were getting paid on time. It added quality depth we didn’t have.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.