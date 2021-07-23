During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on whether the WWE had ever given any thought to running a WCW exclusive weekly show. Here’s what he had to say:

All options were being explored. Long discussions about Monday Night RAW becoming a non-WWE brand show? I don’t recall that, but everything was on the table. We were cleaning slates and were gonna start over and how could we make all of this work. We could’ve supported a WCW show if we had the players. We weren’t gonna get them. It still comes back to the same thing – we didn’t have Goldberg, Hall, Nash, Hogan. We didn’t have a lot of elements we needed to make this thing an impressive brand.

