During a recent episode of Grilling jR, Jim Ross spoke on whether or not the WWE ever really considered turning John Cena heel. Here’s what he had to say:

I never was involved in any serious discussions with Vince about it. We’d sometimes chuckle about it because it was like a remnant holdover from the Attitude Era. I don’t think we ever had any serious discussion about it. We might chuckle about it, or Vince and I may talk about the audience and how the audience is changing. It was in front of our very eyes into what we see today. People are very outspoken. It was never a big issue, quite frankly.

