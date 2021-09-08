During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on whether WCW ever had any interest in The Ultimate Warrior following his original WWE run. Here’s what he had to say:

It might have been casually discussed, but I don’t remember it being a major topic of discussion or a meeting where ‘hey, we’ve gotta talk about Warrior’. Any of the guys that were on the card or booking committee were fully aware of how hard he was to manage and he was a high-maintenance guy. Nobody wanted to be part of that. You may have somebody like a [Jim] Barnett or [Jim] Herd who would just see the sizzle and not look peel the onion back and see what you’re actually hiring. They may have thought it was a quick fix just to solve our problems, but that would’ve just created more problems, in my opinion. So I don’t think it was ever discussed seriously to any degree. I’m sure at some point in time, somebody may have been ‘what about the Warrior?’ But I don’t anybody ever had a serious conversation about that.

