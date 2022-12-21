Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer recalled the now-infamous Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg match at WWE WrestleMania 20 in 2004.

Goldberg and Lesnar were leaving the company as Lesnar wanted out and went to the NFL while Goldberg let his contract expire. The fans booed them both in the match.

“They were dead. The jury had already declared their verdict before the trial had started. We’re done. I felt bad for those guys. I really did. I signed Brock. I helped sign Goldberg. I liked both guys for various reasons. “They both had a lot of similar characteristics as far as physicality. I’ll tell you that for as good an athlete as Goldberg was, he wasn’t in Lesnar’s league in terms of being a pure athlete.” “Thank God Austin was there, because those two stunners at the end, one to each guy, was money. It finally gave the guys something to embrace and cheer for.” “They were making a ton of money, and they didn’t want to be there. What more could I do? Pay them more money to rent their services? Not their heart, not their soul, not their passion, but to rent their services. It was not the time to do that.”

Quotes via SEScoops