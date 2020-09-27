During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on Jeff Jarrett thinking he was a star on the level of Steve Austin in 2000. Here’s what he had to say:

For Jeff Jarrett to compare himself to be on the same level of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is somewhat ludicrous in my opinion. Obviously Jeff, in his own defense, thought he was a top guy as well. He wasn’t at Stone Cold’s level. Only [one] guy was on Stone Cold’s level, The Rock. For [Jeff Jarrett] to compare himself to Austin was a little bit of a stretch.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T WrestlingInc.