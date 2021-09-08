During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on Jim Herd’s inexperience with wrestling and how that impacted his thoughts creatively. Here’s what he had to say:

I got my ass chewed out for [bringing up in a meeting] about what about submission? He said, ‘Goddamnit, you spoil everything with that logic of yours.’ Wrestling fans know what’s going on. Give them credit. It was ridiculous, quite frankly. It never saw the light of day. Did we get the Ding Dongs? They worked on television. It was in that trail of ridiculous ideas were The Hunchbacks. Herd probably thought about it all weekend and in his limited knowledge of pro wrestling and what was gonna work creatively, he probably thought he had a hell of an idea until it was doo-doo’d on in the booking committee.

