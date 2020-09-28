During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on Kurt Angle’s rise being linked to his ability to become an entertainer to compliment his natural wrestling ability. Here’s what she had to say:

Kurt came into his own as an entertainer. There was never a doubt, obviously – you’ve got a legitimate gold medalist in freestyle for the ’96 Olympics – we all saw that. I remember talking to Dory Jr. when we brought Kurt in, and Dory and Tom Prichard were both invaluable in training a lot of guys, including Kurt, and they did a great job with him. But Kurt finally got comfortable with his own skin and got comfortable being an entertainer and not just a shooter or a badass, which we all knew he was. He became more than one-dimensional. He acquired the skills of being an entertainer really rapidly. He got really, really good at it.

