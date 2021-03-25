During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the important roles that both Linda McMahon and Trish Stratus played in the Vince v Shane match from Wrestlemania X-7. Here’s what he had to say:

That’s what they wanted to see. It also showed just how much Vince was over. They wanted him to get his comeuppance, and they saw that Linda had been so wronged and Vince had disrespected her with this debacle of an affair that he let go public. I always used to kid Vince about it too, ‘How many times are you gonna kiss Trish tonight?’ But it got him more heat. People felt sorry for poor little Trish. She wasn’t that little Jezebel, she was being taken advantage of and abused in a verbal kind of way. Trish did her role very well, and it had to be an uncomfortable role. What precedents were there for her to be cast like she was cast? She pulled it off very well. She did a phenomenal job in that presentation.

