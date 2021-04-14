During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the issues he had with the Michael Cole/Jerry Lawler match at Wrestlemania. Here’s what he had to say:

It was too long. That killed it. You’re telling me that a Hall of Fame guy like Lawler can’t beat an announcer with his finish. That’s what they should’ve done. Overthought, overanalyzed because Vince had made this big investment in turning Michael Cole heel. The voice of reason, the lead play-by-play guy we need to trust and believe in was turned heel because of Vince and his quest and obsession to reinvent things that did not need reinvention. But 13 minutes, way too long. The DQ finish was weaker than a plateful of piss. It told me where Vince’s head was as far as Cole is concerned, and therefore I knew when I got the call on Monday morning to come back to RAW, I knew why. They’ve gotta get something back on Cole to get him made whole again after the DQ finish. The finish took away everything they’d built – both guys worked hard on this thing.

