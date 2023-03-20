WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita made history when they headlined the December 6, 2004 edition of WWE RAW from the Bojangles Coliseum (fka Cricket Arena) in Charlotte, NC. The match saw Lita defeat Trish for the WWE Women’s Title, which Trish would win back one month later at New Year’s Revolution after Lita suffered a torn ACL while delivering a Thesz Press from the apron.

The 7-minute Lita vs. Trish RAW main event was a topic of discussion on Twitter last night due to the WWE Rivals episode for Trish and Lita airing on A&E. Former WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Jim Ross tweeted about how he received push-back from male Superstars when they found out the RAW main event for that night.

“You wouldn’t believe the push back from male wrestlers that I received when they found out that @trishstratuscom and @AmyDumas were going to close Raw. They deserved the opportunity and I’m happy that we did it,” Ross wrote.

Other matches on the RAW card that night were Eugene defeating Maven by DQ in the opener, Simon Dean defeating The Hurricane, Shelton Benjamin retaining the WWE Intercontinental Title over Christian Cage, and Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho defeating WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Batista by DQ, which went on before Lita vs. Trish.

Lita and Trish have not responded to JR’s post as of this writing.

Lita and Trish are back in WWE today for The Road to WrestleMania 39. Lita currently holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Becky Lynch, and the trio will team up to face Damage CTRL at WrestleMania next month.

