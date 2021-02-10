During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on an incident that saw Ron Simmons shoot on Ahmed Johnson because of Ahmed consistently being difficult to work with. Here’s what he had to say:

Farooq became a huge babyface with the boys because Ahmed was challenging to do business with and to be around. Quick Ahmed story – he was all upset about something, and I want to believe we were in upstate New York doing TV. I was in charge of talent relations, and he wanted to me. Apparently, he put the word out that if he didn’t hear what he needed to hear, there was gonna be problems, referring to the meeting. I remember having the meeting and I can’t remember how it came about, but Godfather came into the meeting. He came into the meeting because he had heard there could be issues. I can’t defend myself against Ahmed, but I’m gonna have the meeting. He’s a talent and deserving of me to listen. Ahmed was a little surprised when Godfather came in and sat down because the jig was up.

I think a lot of the guys when Ahmed left were happy. He was high maintenance. The thing about it is, he’s very insecure. There’s nothing more insufferable than insecure wrestlers who believe that they don’t have any hope……the most insufferable people are the ones who wake up in the morning and go, ‘Where did the time go? I should have saved more money. I need to buy this luxury SUV. I need to buy this big house.’ That’s what you get into when guys don’t have a Plan B……Ahmed was no fun to be around. He had a hard time telling the truth. He said things that were maybe partially true, but they weren’t things that could clearly be determined truthful or not. When he left, there was no celebration, and there was no parade. I think there was relief that finally a real negative element had been removed from the locker room.