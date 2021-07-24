During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on what he considered to be the biggest issue with the Invasion PPV, an abundance of gimmick matches. Here’s what he had to say:

The reason the show was booked was a winner. But we had too many gimmick matches. I forgot about Earl Hebner wrestling Nick Patrick in a battle of referees. How can that be good? I love both of those guys and they’re both really good referees, but not so great as wrestlers. I think that hurt us a little bit there. I think we went a little too gimmicky on it and not to anybody’s betterment.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.