During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the concept of Cyber Sunday. Here’s what he had to say:

I think it was a social media experiment before its time. I think you’re spot-on about WWE evaluating how much of an impact that interaction could be on an experimental pay-per-view, if you will. As I said earlier, any time you can allow your audience to be a participant in some way above just a normal fan, I don’t think it’s a bad thing as a rule – it’s a good concept. The social media thing had something to do with it, the impact of WWE’s online presence had something to do with it, but you still want the matches to deliver.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.