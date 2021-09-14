During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on how much momentum he feels AEW has. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s been a really exciting time for us in AEW. The one thing about this crew, they’re seeing what hard work can result in for the fans and for them. They love the crowds. Can you imagine how many of those kids who came from the indies who we’ve been nurturing for over two years, how they feel when they’re able to display their skills in front of a big crowd? Not 300 people at an indie show or whatever – they’re loud and boisetrous, I get it, but there’s not the numbers there. These kids are living their dreams. I’ve had talent come up to me and say ‘I never knew it was going to be like this’ and that started with Punk coming back in Chicago that I’m not gonna forget any time soon. I’ve heard a lot of great pops – Austin coming back, Triple H [coming back], and I certainly hope he gets better and healthy for his and his family’s sake. It’s an interesting time to be a fan for sure. I hope these guys continue to work their asses off and we have all these potential matches coming up that are gonna be wonderful.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.