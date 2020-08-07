Jim Ross On The Heat Between Sunny & Sable

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the heat between Sable and Sunny, stating that it stemmed from a stiff shot that Sable gave Sunny and Sunny’s frustration with Sable’s lack of training and preferential treatment. Here’s what she had to say:

It was a challenge for her in that slap thing, because inadvertently she stiffed Sunny, and caused all the heat, and I think Sunny overreacted. She got potatoed. Big deal. That’s part of the game. It’s not a good part of the game but it’s inevitable that it’s gonna happen occasionally.

Rena knew that for her to get to the big money level of drawing, whether it be through merchandise or her payoffs, etc., she’d have to learn to acquire some of those skills, and if you recall, she even suplexed her husband one time. So she learned to do a few things just to get by because that was the only way she was going to get to the next level, and once she got a taste of the gratification and the accolades and the support, she wanted some more, just like anybody else.

Sunny’s always been outspoken, and she had enough tenure and enough product knowledge that she knew what she was talking about, but sometimes our objectivity gets a little bit blinded when we’re talking about our own angle, our own storyline, so yeah, there was a little bit, but nothing that wasn’t managed. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh my God, it’s another day of Sable and Sunny are gonna have another run at each other.’ It wasn’t that bad. It was what you expected to happen. Sunny’s got the whole domain, she had the monopoly on that territory, and all of a sudden there is a new storefront coming to town that’s gonna be selling their goods. So it’s competition and that didn’t sit well with some people which is unfortunate but that’s just the way it was. And it wasn’t a surprise. It’s not like, ‘Man, I never thought Sunny and Sable would not get along.’ Bullshit. Are you kidding? Of course they’re not gonna get along. And from what I hear, that’s the way it is in every female locker room. Everybody is not all buddy-buddy and hugging and kissing and look what we’ve done and the revolution and all this stuff. It’s not that hearts and flowers as much as we are led to believe.

Yeah, and rightfully so because she wasn’t trained. How fair would it be if they brought you to AEW, Conrad, and beat the shit out of you? You’re not trained for it. Everybody might get a laugh at it, oh, it’s funny. I’ve been subject to those deals, and they’re not fun. When you’re doing something physical that you’re not prepared to do, there is a lot of anxiety. I don’t blame Marc for that.