During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the reason for putting together The Nation of Domination. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s the same reason you do most factions. You hope that if you’re lucky, that one or more members of said faction will spin out. I use the Jennifer Aniston illustration. She was in an ensemble cast on Friends, and she was the only one that really hit gold after Friends. She spun out of her ensemble cast and became a single star. I think that’s what you’re always looking for with these factions, at least in my experience. The guys we put in the Nation of Domination were all good soldiers who were deserving of an opportunity to better their income in life and the profession they chose. I may sound hypocritical here, but the Nation of Domination was all about race. I didn’t like that aspect of it, but I did like the fact that some deserving dudes were getting an opportunity to become stars. That theory worked because this one kid has done pretty good since then in Dwayne Johnson. It extended their careers. Look at Godfather.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.