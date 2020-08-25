Jim Ross On The Issues With Turning Steve Austin Heel

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the decision to turn Steve Austin heel at Wrestlemania X-7 and the issues surrounding the turn. Here’s what he had to say:

I think Austin’s turning heel in his home state, in his home market, at WrestleMania was ill-planned. Getting Steve over as a heel was never going to work. People smarter than me who are millennials now may say ‘Well I could have done that.’ It’s just miscasting. That’s why all the great directors in Hollywood kept John Wayne a babyface. That’s why when guys started directing Clint Eastwood, he was a character babyface. He was a cold-hearted killer, but he was a hero, and he was a babyface because he had a cause. I’m a big believer that the audience was never gonna accept Steve as a villain. And they didn’t.

