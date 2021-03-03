During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on The Kat being fired by the WWE and Jerry Lawler deciding to leave with her. Here’s what he had to say:

I thought the world of Stacy [Carter]. Jan and I went to their wedding in Vegas. Jan and Stacy became good buddies because Lawler and I were together a lot…..she just was a sweetheart, I thought. But apparently, based on what the writers said – those same writers who couldn’t find an idea for the Stone Cold babyface to do viably – said she was too hard to work with. They caught Vince on a day when he was not in a real great mood, apparently. I got called in Vince’s office and, ‘I want her gone, and I want her gone today.’ So, that’s where your job becomes very challenging. There’s no way I would have fired her, no matter what the writers said, without talking to the writers and telling me, ‘What did she do that you believe merits her dismissal? Explain to me so I know.’

I didn’t do that because I had no room to do that. I asked, “Can I do some checking around?’ ‘No, she’s gone.’ You got a decision to make. It’s not like I would have done anything or I would have challenged Vince in that situation. You’re stupid if you do that. That’s what he wanted because I knew if we got past this day and she took some time off, that there’s a good chance we could bring her back. He forgives. Hell, look at me, I’ve been in and out, in and out. So, I know there’s a propensity to do that by him. What we didn’t count on, and I don’t think Vince did either, was that Lawler was going to support her and leave. That was a little different twist to the plot.