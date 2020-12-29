During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross ranked Shawn Michaels along with Ric Flair as the two best to ever. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s generally the discussion comes down Shawn or Ric. One of the hardest questions I get when we’re doing our Q&A’s is these Mount Rushmores. I could theoretically give you three or four answers, and all of them would be pretty damn good. So, my point is, it’s so subjective. How do you say? But I think the general argument that it’s Ric or Shawn is pretty much a consensus. That leaves out guys like Bret Hart, Stone Cold, and The Rock, and on and on and on. We’re leaving out an All-Star cast and a whole wing of the Hall of Fame if there was one. But I think it’s the consensus that if you’re gonna do the best ever, it’s that Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels would be in that conversation very deeply.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.