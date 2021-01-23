During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the angle between Mike Tyson and Steve Austin back in 1998. Here’s what he had to say:

It was a big moment, no doubt. It was very aggressive and had an edge to it. If you go back and watch that push Tyson gave Austin in the chest, it looked like an offensive lineman pass blocking. He was very snug. That woke everybody up. It was pretty damn graphic in that respect. The facial expressions in the ring were good and all that stuff. It made a lot of headlines, and it put Austin right in the spot where he needed to be – very defiant and very anti-corporate stuff. Vince’s look on his face was brilliant. He had money and dollar signs in his eyes looking at Tyson and Austin, and Tyson being a part of the brand and Austin trying to screw it up because of being Austin. It was a big night for us. I remember it very well. I made sure when I said Austin and Tyson, I didn’t say Tyson and Austin because I wanted to give our guy the top billing. That’s what we did there.

