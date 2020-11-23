During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke against the rumor that Triple H wouldn’t do jobs while he was an active competitor. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ve never heard Triple H refusing to do a job for anybody. He certainly would not tolerate that today if he had talents in NXT or whatever that didn’t want to put somebody over. He wouldn’t go along with it.

Sometimes those things are overstated. I signed him to his biggest contract. I believed in Triple H from early on. I just don’t know, man, I don’t think that was ever a huge issue. If you didn’t like Triple H or his relationship with Vince and Stephanie, now you’re getting into a whole different area. You’re overanalyzing the personal side of this sh** and it’s unnecessary.

\’Job’ has a negative connotation. Like it’s a go***mn kiss of death. Somebody should win, somebody should lose. It’s all a team effort. I told the talents, USA today has yet to publish the wins and losses of pro wrestling. The only people that are making a big issue out of it seem to be you.