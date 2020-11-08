During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on what it will take for the Hardy Boys to end up in the WWE Hall of Fame. Here’s what he had to say:

I hope somewhere down the road, when they do [WWE] Hall of Fame stuff in the future– you know the Hardy Boys need to be in the Hall of Fame. But as long as Matt is with AEW, I wonder how that will be. It almost will have to be that Vince says they deserve to go in, but when Matt leaves AEW, ‘we’ll think about it.’