During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the issues with the planned ring explosion at the end of AEW Revolution. Here’s what he had to say:

It bombed. It was a malfunction of the pyro. The irony of that was, because of all the fire marshals and safety precautions and so forth, they had run through that several times. They worked great. Just what we needed. But then when it came to showtime, you never know when you’re doing live television. [Vince] McMahon always said nothing could go wrong when you’re doing live TV – well, there is an exception or two. But nonetheless, I really loved the pay-per-view itself. If you can exclude from your mind and get off the hill of just talking about one issue, I think most are gonna say it was a pretty damn good show. I thought the show was strong except for that miss on the pyro at the end.

If the 30 seconds at the end is gonna be your only criteria of whether you liked a show or not, whether it was a good shot or not, you might be overanalyzing just a little bit. All the stuff leading up to that, I thought was strong. I’m sure the talents, they were very frustrated because they worked their asses off and got pricked with barbed wire from head to toe. So, now, all we’re talking about is not their work or effort, but the malfunctioning pyro becomes the story. To me, that pay-per-view was much more than the pyro. It was a pyro failure, but I don’t believe it was a wrestling failure whatsoever. Other than the pyro situation, I thought it was the best pay-per-view we’ve had.