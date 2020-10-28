During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on Triple H’s rise to the top in 2000. Here’s what he had to say:

It sure as hell was a great year for him. He started coming into his own. It’s funny how long you’re in the business before your game starts coming all together…..he got better and better because he was a true student of the game. He’s got his detractors and all of that other shit, but bottom line is, he really, really worked his ass off to become great. The late great Harley Race was a tremendous influence to Triple H as far as pace, cadence, being methodical, and being logical. Triple H was not gonna be doing a little of hurricanranas and tope el suicidias – he’s gonna wrestle you, he’s not gonna do stunts with you. I think that’s what got him over. He was a fundamentally sound, straightforward, smashmouth guy that when he did things, I didn’t roll my eyes and he didn’t take me out of my character as wrestling fan…..everything was logical. He was as a good a heel after Vince and the Attitude Era. Triple H was the next guy up, and he delivered. I’ll always have respect for him for that. He delivered when he got his opportunity to get pushed.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.