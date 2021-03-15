During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on The Rock returning at Wrestlemania XX to team with Mick Foley to face Ric Flair, Batista and Randy Orton. Here’s what he had to say:

The audience wanted to see Rock. He had left the nest and become an even bigger star. He was in great shape and always had ‘it’ and still does to this very day. If he came back and wrestled again, he’d still have ‘it’. I enjoyed it. We didn’t have a lot of access to Rock leading into that WrestleMania. The good news is, everybody knew and he didn’t need to be on a lot of TV. It wasn’t typical of a build-up to a WrestleMania match because of his unavailability……it was just strange to have a handicap match. You could see what’s happening a mile away. But I didn’t hate the match at all. It was loaded with star power. You’ve got Ric Flair and The Rock in the same match in Madison Square Garden at WrestleMania. How bad can the damn thing be? This match had Ric Flair, The Rock, and Mick Foley in it. I enjoyed seeing Rock back out there. I enjoyed seeing the real gleam in the eyes of talents that loved what they did for a living. You could tell the gleam in the eyes, and Mick was very emotional.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.