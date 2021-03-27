During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the sitdown interview with The Rock and Steve Austin prior to their epic encounter at Wrestlemania X-7. Here’s what he had to say:

The competition was to see who was the best in the business. I think that’s what both of them were striving to achieve. We did that interview, and obviously, we knew what we were gonna talk about. The subject matter and the direction we were gonna take this interview in was well-established. We had no rehearsal, we had no script. I take a lot of pride in that. It was somewhat like my interview with Mick Foley back in the day. There was no script, and there were no writers. I think we did it in the locker room, and I wanna say we did it in one take. Austin stole the interview because what he said was accurate. He believed everything he was saying in his own context. We sat down to do the interview, it was all natural, and it was two great talents talking and making their points. It was really, really good. If you go back and watch that, look at Austin’s eyes. They’re phenomenal. And look at Rock’s expressions in how he sold what Austin was saying with his facial expressions. It foreshadowed how great he was gonna become on the big screen. He knew what he was doing. I was very happy to be involved in it. It was pretty sensational.