During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about The Undertaker’s Wrestlemania streak and why that should have been protected to this day. Here’s what he had to say:

I was not for it when Undertaker’s streak was ended by Lesnar. Not a knock on Brock, but just simply, I thought that was such a unique calling card. It was so unique and special pointing to the biggest event of the year. So, Undertaker’s undefeated streak was always in place. It was always something for somebody to shoot for. It became an issue. So, no I wouldn’t have been for beating the streak at that point in time. We’re talking in 2021 in the month of February, and I’m still wishing he was undefeated.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.