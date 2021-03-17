During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit being in the championship matches at Wrestlemania XX. Here’s what he had to say:

Eddie and Chris realized that it was a very special day for both of them being in championship matches in The Garden at WrestleMania. Who the hell would’ve thought that would’ve happened for two guys that were 5-7 or 5-8? Not to harp on that, but that was kind of the consensus. They’re great hands, but they’re never gonna be at the top of the card. That should give every smaller wrestler that’s wrestling today hope. If you get good enough at what you do bell to bell, anything is possible. On this night, those two guys proved that.

They were two guys that I knew could deliver because of their athletic, competitive nature, they’re gonna give you more than they need to. This was an awesome match I thought. It just indicated how good both guys are….I loved that match, and the crowd loved it. The other thing, the angle started several weeks – there was a several week buildup going into WrestleMania between these two guys. So, there was a clearly explained and understandable reason for them to fight. And then you add the title to it, and it made the title more prestigious. Between Kurt and Eddie, they made this thing personal. Great match.

There was a nice little pregnant pause after Benoit won the title and the confetti rained down. You saw the emotion of the crowd – real, true emotion. One of those opportunities where no matter how good an announcer is, there’s really not words to describe what you’re feeling or seeing. So, you let that soak in. And then there was where Chris and Eddie got together in the ring and did their hug. That took it to another place emotionally. It also showed Triple H and Shawn being very unselfish. Someone may roll their eyes, but they were unselfish on that night because they gave the rub to Benoit. I liked the whole thing. I liked the fact that Eddie gave Chris his moment in the spotlight before he entered the equation. That was one of the most emotional things I’ve ever seen in pro wrestling. It was so real. They were crying real tears.