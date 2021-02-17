During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on why he didn’t find the WWE using Eddie’s death for storyline purposes to be in good taste. Here’s what he had to say:

It didn’t work and it was distasteful. It was the wrong kind of heat. There’s money drawing heat where you want to pay money to see the heel get the sh** kicked out of him, that’s what you want to do.

[The Eddie is in hell] is the wrong kind of [heat]. Go away heat, I don’t want to see you anymore, I don’t want to hear it anymore. I understand it’s fiction, I get it, but we made the wrong turn on the road to get to the destination.