Jim Ross On Triple H Stepping Up When Stone Cold Got Injured During The Attitude Era, How Good A Heel Stephanie McMahon Was

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW announcer Jim Ross spoke about the Attitude Era on the latest episode of his Grillin JR Podcast. JR discusses how Triple H stepped up in the time that Stone Cold got injured, and praises Stephanie McMahon for being such a good heel during that time. Highlights are below.

How the roster needed to step up when Stone Cold went down with an injury:

Yes, and without Stone Cold which is a testament to the roster. All these guys when they saw Steve go down knew that there was a spot now, a top spot, the door opened for opportunity. I told the guys the same thing – the path is clear, become a star and take advantage of the opportunity at this point in time because I always believed Steve was coming back, and he did. Nobody forgot about Austin, but it gave these other guys like Triple H [an opportunity], who really had a hell of a year that year.

How Triple H evolved into a superstar:

He really evolved into becoming a really good wrestling heel. He could brawl, he incorporated the sledgehammer from time to time, and his mic skills kept improving. I always gave him credit for that. He never stopped trying to improve even though he was sitting in a great spot politically, athletically, age wise. He was a big big addition to what we were doing, but it wouldn’t have been as effective if he had not taken the challenge to improve, get better, and continue to become a bigger star.

On Stephanie McMahon being as good of a heel as Vince:

Vince was the top heel in the attitude era and I believe that, but Stephanie wasn’t that far behind. She was as natural a heel as we had. She just had that Vince gene that fit so well as an antagonist.

