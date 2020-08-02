Jim Ross On Triple H Stepping Up When Stone Cold Got Injured During The Attitude Era, How Good A Heel Stephanie McMahon Was

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW announcer Jim Ross spoke about the Attitude Era on the latest episode of his Grillin JR Podcast. JR discusses how Triple H stepped up in the time that Stone Cold got injured, and praises Stephanie McMahon for being such a good heel during that time. Highlights are below.
How the roster needed to step up when Stone Cold went down with an injury:
Yes, and without Stone Cold which is a testament to the roster. All these guys when they saw Steve go down knew that there was a spot now, a top spot, the door opened for opportunity. I told the guys the same thing – the path is clear, become a star and take advantage of the opportunity at this point in time because I always believed Steve was coming back, and he did. Nobody forgot about Austin, but it gave these other guys like Triple H [an opportunity], who really had a hell of a year that year.
How Triple H evolved into a superstar:
He really evolved into becoming a really good wrestling heel. He could brawl, he incorporated the sledgehammer from time to time, and his mic skills kept improving. I always gave him credit for that. He never stopped trying to improve even though he was sitting in a great spot politically, athletically, age wise. He was a big big addition to what we were doing, but it wouldn’t have been as effective if he had not taken the challenge to improve, get better, and continue to become a bigger star.
On Stephanie McMahon being as good of a heel as Vince:
Vince was the top heel in the attitude era and I believe that, but Stephanie wasn’t that far behind. She was as natural a heel as we had. She just had that Vince gene that fit so well as an antagonist.
Check out Ross’ full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)
- Alexa Bliss Attacked By The Fiend on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
- Luke Gallows On How The WWE Locker Room Changed When Roman Reigns Became Its Leader
- New Report On Daniel Bryan Requesting Pushes For Underused WWE Talents
- Big E On His Conversation With Vince McMahon After George Floyd’s Death
- Has WWE Possibly Found A SummerSlam Venue?
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman