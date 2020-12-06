During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the legacy of Umaga. Here’s what he had to say:

He was a player. Umaga was the prototype that in a different era would’ve been a perfect NFL nose tackle. He had amazing athleticism for a guy that big. He was a super heavyweight that had light heavyweight feet. Just was so athletic and good-hearted. I just loved being around him – he was just a big kid and a good dude. Like you said, he left us way too early. It shows you that sometimes when we develop bad habits, no matter what they may be – it could be overreating, it could be smoking, it could be drinking, it could be pill-popping, or whatever it may be – at some point in time, if you don’t curtail it to some degree, it’s gonna catch up with you. It was just a sad, sad time when he passed. What a unique guy and a hell of a talent. He’s the kind of talent that a guy like Bobby Heenan or Jim Cornette or Paul Heyman – if they had him under their wing, and I’m not knocking Armando Estrada – that’s where Umaga was one step away from getting that guy and becoming extraordinary as that coveted monster heel in wrestling. A real good guy and he deserves a look back and memories. He didn’t have a long run, but he had a damn good run.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.