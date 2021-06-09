During his appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show, Jim Ross spoke on how Vince McMahon views announcing. Here’s what he had to say:

He makes sure that he imposes his will. The simple fact is, they misassigns people. He should let announcers with less product experience have more work in other areas and other TV shows, Lord knows they have plenty of them, to round out their wrestling knowledge. Vince is a strange cat and he’s the boss. If he doesn’t hear something he likes, he makes a quick decision.

Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show. H/T 411Mania.