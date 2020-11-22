During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on Full Gear. Here’s what he had to say:

I loved the effort by everybody. Everybody brought their A-game, everybody was there on time. Everybody was motivated. I don’t think we had any bad matches. There are matches, one could argue in hindsight might have been a little too long for their spot, but that’s not unusual for any pay-per-view show. But I thought the show was excellent. I thought the talents worked hard, they were focused. You know a card is good when you read a lot of one-line feedback that ‘Well this match could’ve closed the show’ or ‘This match should’ve closed the show.’ There were multiple matches mentioned. That tells you the show all-around is gonna be pretty damn good if there are multiple matches that some fans believe could’ve closed the show instead of Moxley and Eddie……I thought the announce team did a solid job, but that is our job. We aren’t patting ourselves on the back for doing our job, but sometimes, a night is more fun than another night. That was one of those nights where, man, the show was over three hours long, but it didn’t seem like it. I thought we did a nice job and kept our focus. The show moved so rapidly that was easy to do.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.