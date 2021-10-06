During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on Vince McMahon taking a while to warm up to the idea of Chris Jericho as a top star and what ultimately led to him changing his mind. Here’s what he had to say:

It took Vince a significant amount of time to develop trust in Jericho. As soon as Jericho started getting over and he proved time and time again he was a great worker, he had guys like Triple H and others who loosened their belt on that thing and unscrewed it a little bit because they knew this sumbitch is getting over whether I like it or not, and I need opponents to work with and think I can have some great matches with this guy. I think smarter heads prevailed in time…..again, it was hard to sell Vince on Chris. I think as much as anything, and I’ve had this conversation with Vince on more than one occasion – I really appreciate the opportunity to be in charge of talent relations and the opportunity to revamp our roster and to address issues in our locker room, but you’ve gotta let me do my job. If I fail, and I fail frequently enough, you’re gonna replace me. I get that and got no problem with that. But it was tough for both of us.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.