During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on what Vince McMahon thought of The Boogeyman character. Here’s what he had to say:

Vince liked the character, and creative seemed to like it because it gave them a lot of unique options to focus and profile a wrestler as Boogeyman. Marty’s look and mannerisms and eating worms and all that crap – Vince thought it was funny. He thought that was very entertaining.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.