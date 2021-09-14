During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed All Out’s place in wrestling history. Here’s what he had to say:

I know if it’s the best pay-per-view ever because I don’t know how you judge those things. If your opinion says that All Out was the best pay-per-view you ever saw, then that’s your opinion and you have the right to it. I thought the only pay-per-view that I had more fun and was full of emotion – the feels were there – and I’ve done a lot of great shows and was involved in a lot of great shows, but I think WrestleMania 17 is the closest thing for me for the emotional investment of that broadcast. I don’t know what that all means, but I had a hell of a good time and thought the show was excellent and well-booked. Tony Khan is a good booker. Somebody has got to realize he’s really, really smart. I sat down the other day on the airplane and made some notes on potential CM Punk opponents – there’s a year’s worth at least and that’s not counting returns. Phil’s not gonna wrestle week, obviously, nor should he or anybody quite frankly. You want to keep everybody fresh as you can.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.