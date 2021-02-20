During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on why Waylon Mercy was one of his favorite characters of all time. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ve always been a big fan of Dan Spivey. His rendition of Waylon Mercy was one of my favorite characters ever in WWE. I loved it. The promos were riveting with can’t take your eyes off type of verbiage. A big guy like Danny – his reputation in Tampa preceded him. Legend has it, he didn’t lose many street fights as a kid growing up. And he’s left-handed, so most guy were looking for a right-handed fighter, and all of a sudden, he knocks your ass out with his left because you’re not looking for it. I loved his physicality, and he was a smart guy. I thought he made Waylon Mercy what it was. He borrowed and amended and so forth, but I loved Dan’s work in that regard. I compare Dan to Vader in WWE. I wish we had been fortunate to sign them earlier in their career. The toll on the beloved Japanese wrestling broke their asses down because of the stiffness. Dan was just excellent. He had great leadership and so forth.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.