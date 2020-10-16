During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross compared The Miz to Jake Roberts in that both wrestlers didn’t need a title to be considered a top guy. Here’s what he had to say:

You never say never in WWE because they do strange booking and they come out of left field from time to time, which is not unusual for any booker or any creative group to come out of left field because they think change is necessary – change for change’s sake. I don’t know that he’ll be the WWE Champion again. Would it surprise me? No, but I kind of doubt it. He’s one of those guys like Jake Roberts used to be – he didn’t really need the title to be over. As long as Miz is able to communicate, in whatever form that may take, he’s gonna be a top guy.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.