During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross praised Ethan Page v. Darby Allin from night one of Fyter Fest. Here’s what he had to say:

I sure do thank the fans from that TV rating from that Austin show. Like you mentioned earlier, over a million viewers. It’s pretty incredible for the Little Engine That Could, and we’re building momentum by the day. We said this before, but our young talents getting accustomed to working TV matches – to take a tough scenario like a Coffin Match with Darby Allin and Ethan Page. I can’t give those kids credit enough for how well they performed in a unique gimmick match. They told a great story. They took some scary chances, but they showed their nuts, so to speak and worked through it. I thought it was great.

