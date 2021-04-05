During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on The Undertaker being the primary reason that Vince McMahon changed his mind on Mick Foley. Here’s what he had to say:

Vince relied on talents that he trusted. One of great traits of a really good booker is you bring guys in or you put two guys in a marriage, and you count on them to add some creative to it. The more they add to it, the better it’s gonna be executed. I think Vince saw early on thanks to Taker’s selling that, ‘I think we’re onto something, boss.’ That’s all Vince needed to hear. Your main star felt invested. So, he’s onto something, and I’m gonna make sure I don’t cut this thing short. I think as time went on, all the big matches Mick has been in were basically with Undertaker. How’s he gonna do wrestling a guy that was known to be one of Vince’s favorites? We saw how that match played out, and it was fabulous.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.