During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross tabbed Jon Moxley as the closest another wrestler has come to Steve Austin. Here’s what he had to say:

I thought Karl Anderson had the best match I’ve ever seen him have on television against Jon Moxley. He had a great match. Moxley is the closest thing I’ve seen in pro wrestling like Stone Cold [Steve Austin] since Stone Cold. Attitudinal, body english, facial expression, and legitimate intensity. Absolutely phenomenal. He’s not one of those guys that doesn’t know how to do a TV match, but we’ve got some young guys who haven’t had that opportunity. Now, they’re continuing to get the experience. When you work 30-something shows or whatever it was at Daily’s Place, many without an audience, you’ve gotta pick it up and learn to tell a great story. I think our guys are doing that. I’m just in love with this roster. I think they’re having so much fun.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.