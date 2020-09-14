During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross compared MJF to both Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette. Here’s what he had to say:

It reminds me of where we are right now with MJF. His skill set is well beyond his years. Well beyond his years. And that’s why this kid MJF is gonna be such a star and a bigger star as the days go on than he is today, and he’s already a big star now. He may be the future of AEW in that respect. But nonetheless, when I see MJF create his own promos, create his own content – it reminds me of Jim Cornette. It reminds me of a young Paul Heyman. Those are both great examples and great comparisons. Whether you like their party affiliation or political views, the fact that how good they are in that role is amazing. But that’s what it reminds me of. Cornette – way before MJF’s time – he was the MJF in that era like Heyman was.

