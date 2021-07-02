During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on Vince McMahon wanting Lex Luger to be the next Hulk Hogan. Here’s what he had to say:

Of course. Absolutely. I think it was Vince, at one time, fully believing that Lex Luger would be his next Hogan. The issue there is, I thought Lex was a lot better athlete than Hogan, but he didn’t have Hogan’s charisma. Whether you like Hogan or don’t like Hogan or ‘he was never a great worker’ and all that stuff…..if someone who draws money is a key component, how can you say Hogan wasn’t a great worker? He drew money. He pulled the wagon. I think that was the issue with Lex was that charisma thing. I’m not knocking the guy because there were a lot of guys who didn’t have Hogan’s charisma. Few did. But I do think Vince fully believed Lex had all the attributes as far as athleticism, and then primarily, the look. I think that was the mindset. ‘We may have our next Hogan.’ So, that journey began.

