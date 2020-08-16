Jim Ross On Why Brian “Crush” Adams Got Fired From The WWE

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Brian “Crush” Adams getting fired from the WWE in 1995 due to his arrest on gun and drug charges. Here’s what he had to say:
It was embarrassing for the company because the charges were very sensational. Not only the anabolic steroids, 500 units of anabolic steroids makes you believe that he was going to sell them, or could he use all 500 units for himself? I don’t know enough about that world to tell you if that’s even feasible. Probably isn’t. So then the suspicion would be that he is obtaining these to sell. Ties back to the Gold’s Gym, well it could be that people in the gym want to get bigger and stronger.
Why do you need several unregistered semiautomatic handguns? Is one or two not enough? You gotta have a whole plethora of them? So it was very embarrassing charges. The company had no idea. That’s when JJ Dillon, I think, was in charge of talent relations. The decision wasn’t JJ’s decision, this is a Vince call, and it was kind of indefensible. The anabolic steroids were mailed to his house, so that was that, and when the authorities got to the home of Brian Adams, that’s when they found all these weapons. I discount the marijuana thing because, after all, you’re in Hawaii. A lot of people that live in Hawaii smoke weed.
You can listen below:
Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.
- New Report On A Number Of WWE Stars Reaching Out To AEW
- Man Arrested In Home Of WWE’s Sonya Deville On Kidnapping Charge
- Chris Jericho Reveals That AEW Knows Who Leaked The Eric Bischoff Dynamite Surprise, Calls Culprit “NXT Reject”
- Eric Bischoff On Why WCW Wasn’t Interested In Shawn Michaels
- Titus O’Neil Issues Media Statement Regarding Man Charged With Attempting To Kidnap Sonya Deville
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Peyton Royce Shares Photos Ahead Of Fitness Competition, Billie Kaye and Shawn Spears Show Support
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more