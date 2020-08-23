Jim Ross On Why He Believes WWE Edited Out Some Of His Commentary

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross revealed that he believes that the reason the WWE edited out his commentary on several pieces of network content is because AEW is on their mind. Here’s what he had to say:

I smile in a wiseass way when I watch stuff on WWE and they’ve gone back and edited out all of my commentary on a lot of things. That’s a lot of work for what it’s for. Who gives a sh**, who cares?

I don’t understand that. How do you do some of [Stone Cold Steve Austin’s] great moments and some of these other guys without using the sound bits that the company told? Well, he’s with [AEW] now. That tells me AEW’s existence is very prominent in WWE. We’re not going to put them out of business. I don’t even know if it’s really a war.